Notable Veteran Executives: Kris Harrington

Category: Notable Veteran Executives

Notable Veteran Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: Marquette University

U.S. Navy, four years as a machinist’s mate, including time on the USS Cimarron in Pearl Harbor

After serving in the U.S. Navy, Kris Harrington started a career in finance and aftermarket support in the mining industry. After working with South Milwaukee-based Bucyrus International Inc. and Caterpillar Inc., she went on to be a founding partner of Brookfield-based GenAlpha Technologies.

GenAlpha offers a digital sales software platform for manufacturers providing e-commerce and other digital tools. Harrington currently serves as the company’s president and chief operating officer and leads both the operations and marketing teams.

“Her tenure with GenAlpha shows resiliency, starting a company with no customers and today competing against the largest software providers in the world,” said Kevin Heisler, chief financial officer at GenAlpha.

A key part of GenAlpha’s success has been creating brand awareness, and Harrington has taken center stage in these efforts. She has grown into a leading industry expert in e-commerce and the aftermarket. She regularly appears on podcasts, webinars and at in-person events speaking on a variety of topics. These efforts are a key contributor to record brand awareness metrics that GenAlpha has achieved in recent years.

“Kris has a leadership style that motivates employees to work hard and become successful. Her military training is apparent in her work ethic and strong attention to detail. Her strong desire to serve customers has been embedded into the GenAlpha culture and is a key ingredient to our success,” said Heisler.

Harrington is an advocate for supporting women in business and a promoter of manufacturing in Wisconsin. She currently serves as a volunteer at the Bucyrus Museum, which provides the public with access to records to explore history of innovation and technology. She is also a supporter of environmental sustainability. She has a side business, “Two Girls and a Farm,” which is a local farm with a mission of connecting people with nature through food.

Harrington spent four years as a machinist’s mate, including time on the USS Cimarron in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.