Notable Veteran Executives: John Ruskin

Number of years working in your current industry: 13

13 Undergrad degree/university: Southern Illinois University, Carbondale; Healthcare Management

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale; Healthcare Management Graduate degree/university: Troy University - Master of Public Administration

Served 20 years in the U.S. Navy providing medical support

John Ruskin is a partner with Pleasant Prairie-based Specialized Accounting Services and serves as director of business development. Over the past 13 years, SAS has grown from two employees to more than 100.

“Jack is a true servant leader, and if you ask him about his passion, he will say it’s seeing people be happy and achieve their dreams,” said Jamie Hogan, chief executive officer and managing partner at Specialized Accounting Services. “Often times, Jack is the first person a new business owner talks with when they’re nervously making a life-changing decision — potential business owners just trying to live out their dreams, and Jack is there to help guide them down the right path. One brand in particular works exclusively with veterans. Jack has helped multiple owners in this brand, and countless other SAS clients, achieve their dreams.”

Ruskin spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy providing medical support as a chief petty officer, including medical corpsman at the Portsmouth, Virginia Naval Medical Center and in the 2nd Medical Battalion Force Service Support Group at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, among other posts.

“Jack’s specific accomplishments over the past year include signing up a record number of new clients for SAS, training dozens of territory sales managers for NAPA Auto Parts, and being featured in multiple news articles,” Hogan said.

According to another SAS colleague, “Jack is one of the most humble and kind leaders I have ever worked with, he has helped me in so many ways.”

Outside of the SAS office, Ruskin spends time with people in the community. He is a newly ordained deacon at his church. He also spends time supporting residents in multiple nursing homes in the area.