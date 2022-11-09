Notable Veteran Executives: Daniel Peterson

Category: Notable Veteran Executives

Notable Veteran Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: Platteville University

Platteville University Graduate degree/university: Marquette University

Served 22 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, two combat tours in Iraq

As chief information officer at Franklin-based Steele Solutions Inc., Daniel Peterson is responsible for the overall strategic IT plan, working to develop and deliver efficiencies through automation, programming and reporting across the Steele Solutions organization. Peterson is responsible for hardware, helpdesk and internal web applications and is a member of the leadership team.

According to colleagues, Peterson’s experience with leadership started long before he joined Steele Solutions.

“I have known Dan Peterson for more than 22 years; he is a proven leader in both the U.S. Army and also in his community,” said Cheryl Muskus, president at Muskus Management Corp.

During his 22 years in the military, Peterson has had two tours in Iraq, and he currently provides leadership as a battalion commander to approximately 600 soldiers and infantrymen in the U.S. Army National Guard.

He has served in numerous roles ranging from squad leader to battalion executive officer prior to his current assignment. During his two combat tours to Iraq, he served as a squad leader and then as the recon platoon leader.

Peterson is a graduate of U.S. Army Ranger School, U.S. Army Pathfinder school and the Advanced Operations Course. He has been recognized with various awards and medals including the Bronze Star and Army Commendation awards.

He is also a leader and volunteer in his Muskego community, Muskus said, coaching and participating in his three daughters’ athletic interests in volleyball, softball and rugby.

He and his wife, Susan (also an Army veteran who served in Iraq), in 2020 started the nonprofit organization, A Hero’s Day, which works to provide outdoor events and experiences to veterans as well as scholarship opportunities.