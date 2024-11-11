Notable Veteran Executives: Bill Berrien

U.S. Navy SEAL, team officer/ platoon commander, 1991-99

Bill Berrien, CEO of New Berlin-based Pindel Global Precision, is an advocate not only for his own company, but also for all manufacturers in the state of Wisconsin, according to Paul Jelacic, senior vice president of Old National Bank.

In late 2023, Berrien was appointed vice chairman of the newly created Wisconsin Defense Industry Council whose purpose is to promote Wisconsin manufacturing to the defense industry and larger defense contractors. Wisconsin ranked 30th in defense contract spending, and the WDIC will be tasked to improve on that ranking by raising awareness of the capabilities of Wisconsin’s manufacturers.

Outside of Pindel, Berrien has been a longtime ambassador for the Navy SEAL Foundation. Twelve years ago, he helped initiate its inaugural Midwest Tribute Dinner, which has grown to raise millions of dollars to support the surviving spouses and children of SEALs killed and wounded in action and training.

He graduated with Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) Class 181. He served on active duty as a U.S. Navy SEAL team officer and platoon commander from 1991 to 1999.