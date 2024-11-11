Notable Veteran Executives: Benjamin Wehmeier

U.S. Army and National Guard, Major

Outgoing Jefferson County administrator Benjamin Wehmeier served 20 years on active duty in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of major, and in the National Guard.

Wehmeier was recently named the new president and chief executive officer of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, effective Oct. 21. He will continue to serve both Jefferson County and the foundation through mid-December in a planned transition process.

As county administrator since 2013, Wehmeier has transformed how the county government operates, reoriented it with a forward-thinking strategic plan, and set the stage to attract significant investment, including $1.3 billion this past year, according to Michael Luckey, assistant to the county administrator.

“He led the charge in founding a 501(c)(3) focused on public-private partnerships for economic development. He set the groundwork for significant broadband expansion. He executed numerous building and infrastructure projects, including the construction of highway facilities, communications infrastructure, interurban trails and courthouse/sheriff/jail facilities,” Luckey said.

Wehmeier also collaborated in and/or led the development of a consolidated library system with Waukesha County, a youth crisis stabilization facility, a treatment court system, integrated mental health teams with law enforcement, a $10 million revolving loan fund to address housing shortages and the Food and Beverage Innovation Campus in Jefferson.