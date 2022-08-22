Notable Office and Operations Managers: Aimee Sullivan

Category: Notable Office and Operations Managers

Notable Office and Operations Managers Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Graduate degree/university: Bachelor of Science - Registered Nurse

When Aimee Sullivan joined Town of Brookfield-based Crawford Evaluation Group in April 2013, there wasn’t a position open at the firm.

“But I was determined to find space for her,” said David Crawford, president. “From my interaction with Aimee, it was clear that she could be an asset for our company. Early on, Aimee worked in the medical records department, but she had more capacity.”

“Over the past nine years, Aimee’s dedication and commitment has been unparalleled,” Crawford added. “Her ability to interact with staff was productive in so many areas, I was compelled to continue to advance Aimee within our company. I came to value Aimee’s diverse skills in communications, problem solving and decision making.”

In January 2018, Sullivan was promoted to general manager of operations. She was promoted to her current position in January 2021.

“We navigated some difficult obstacles and decisions together as a small business,” said Crawford. “I was impressed with Aimee’s resourcefulness when we faced uncommon and difficult scenarios together, including COVID-19, staffing, rolling layoffs and operating safely within this difficult environment.”