Notable Marketing Executives: Laura Glawe

As vice president of marketing communications for the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Laura Glawe supports the foundation’s work of using philanthropy to help realize a more equitable community.

Since joining the Greater Milwaukee Foundation in 2015, Glawe has served as an executive strategist in administrative leadership, marketing communications, brand development, issues management, team building, community relations and partnerships.

“At the core of what drives Laura’s passion for her work is a profound love for the community she serves,” said Tammy Belton Davis, founder and president of Athena Communications. “It is this love and pride for Milwaukee that guides her decisions and allows her to make the impact she strives for.”

Belton Davis pointed to Glawe’s ability to cultivate relationships, focus on strategic outcomes and to listen as catalytic to her impact in the community.

“She is described as inclusive by nature, navigating multiple – sometimes seemingly competing – demands with grace,” said Belton Davis. “Laura moves with a keen focus and is thoughtful and mission focused as a leader.”