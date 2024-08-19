Notable Marketing Executives: Anthony Tagliavia

As chief marketing officer, Anthony “Tony” Tagliavia makes sure Milwaukee Area Technical College’s message is “loud and clear at the college and to the community,” according to Laura Bray, vice president for college advancement and external communications at MATC.

Tagliavia joined MATC in 2017 as the director of marketing and communications and was promoted to CMO in 2021. He supervised and supports nearly 60 employees and is involved with more than 400 projects.

In the past year, Tagliavia has helped drive record student application numbers for the second straight year, exceeding pre-COVID figures. Overall applications are at a decade-long high and new student applications have grown 17% since he began leading marketing efforts, according to Bray.

Tagliavia has also served as the communications lead for MATC’s search for a new president and as a point of contact and subject matter expert for the school’s M-cubed program.

“Tony has shown exceptional leadership at the exact time that we need MATC at its strongest,” Bray said. “He delivers the results the college needs to be successful for our students and the communities we serve.”