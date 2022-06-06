Notable LGBTQ Executives: Katie Dempsey-Fischer

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh

Katie Dempsey-Fischer, vice president of ticket operations for the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, has 11 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry. During that time, she has earned a reputation for leading with a team-building management style that focuses on service, development and collaboration, colleagues say.

In the wake of COVID’s impact on fan attendance, Dempsey-Fischer led the ticket operations team to manage inventory and maximize revenue throughout the 2020-’21 NBA season as the Bucks dealt with several pandemic-related capacity changes.

She is a founding member of the Bucks Diversity Leadership Council and was recently made vice president of the DLC with a focus on policy. Dempsey-Fischer has also served as the executive sponsor for the Bucks Pride Alliance LGBTQ Employee Resource Group.

“Katie leads with confidence, empathy and an entrepreneurial spirit. We value the day-to-day leadership of her team, but also her ability to tap into her passions as a vocal leader for our Diversity Leadership Council and Bucks Pride Alliance LGBTQ Employee Resource Group,” said Raven Jemison, executive vice president, business operations for the Bucks.