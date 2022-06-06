Notable LGBTQ Executives: John Soderberg

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 24

Undergrad degree/university: B.A. Butler University

John Soderberg led MyPath’s most recent efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion during the past 18 months, said organization president and CEO Terry Leahy.

MyPath is an employee-owned provider of education, therapeutic and community support services for high-need individuals.

A 24-year veteran of MyPath, Soderberg helped to develop the concept of Pathfinders, a series of owner resource groups dedicated to different facets of DEI. The first Pathfinder groups were focused on race and ethnicity and LGBTQ+ issues. Additional groups now address women’s mental health, abilities and neurodiversity and environmental issues.

Soderberg serves as co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Pathfinders group. He has led efforts to promote an inclusive environment for members of the community. Some initiatives include:

Use of preferred pronouns in email signatures.

Designation of preferred names.

Designation of safe spaces for free discussion and sharing.

Monitoring of public policy issues of concern to the LGBTQ+ community.

“MyPath, our owners and the people we support have benefited tremendously from John’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community,” Leahy said.