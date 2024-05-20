Notable Leaders in Law: Maureen O’Leary-Guth

Attorney Maureen O’Leary-Guth is president of Mequon-based O’Leary-Guth Law Office S.C. She joined the firm in 2008, became partner in 2014 and then acquired full ownership of the firm in 2019.

In 2023, O’Leary-Guth was selected as the Professional Advisor of the Year by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Herbert J. Mueller Society. Also last year, the O’Leary-Guth firm was named the 2023 Small Business of the Year by Ozaukee Economic Development, one year after being named Business of the Year by the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce.

This year, O’Leary-Guth was named to the Wisconsin Law Journal’s Powerlist of estate planning attorneys.

She serves in a number of community volunteer roles, including president of the Milwaukee Estate Planning Forum, board member for Ozaukee Economic Development, past president of the Rotary Club of Thiensville-Mequon, board member for Green Acres Boxer Rescue, and fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

O’Leary-Guth also mentors law students and young attorneys, with a focus on building expertise and teaching best practices to future lawyers.