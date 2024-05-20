Notable Leaders in Law: Kristin Wickler

Kristin Wickler, partner at Chicago-based Winston & Strawn LLP, serves as an advisor to institutional private equity funds, large family offices and public companies, with a concentration on mergers and acquisitions and private equity.

“She has a solution-oriented approach that clients appreciate while navigating complex commercial transactions,” said Ian Abston, president of the Hoan Group. “Of equal importance is her work bettering the legal community – both inside and outside of the firm – through strategic leadership roles.”

Wickler has developed training materials for associates and partners at her firm on her areas of concentration, as well as offering training on effectively leading a team and creating a culture of inclusion.

In addition to the formal and informal mentorship she provides to women at Winston & Strawn and beyond, Wickler sits on the firm’s hiring committee, where she helps recruit and retain talent. She also regularly speaks on panels that address questions and concerns of female associates and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“Kristin purposefully supports other women in M&A and shows them that they too can thrive in the legal field,” said Abston.