Notable Leaders in Law: Eido Walny

Unhappy with the way estate planning had traditionally been done, Eido Walny founded Milwaukee-based Walny Legal Group LLC in 2011 as a boutique estate planning law firm and now serves as managing partner.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Eido Walny is influencing how estate planning is done on a local, regional and national level,” said Kelly Dancy, partner at Walny Legal Group. “His vision was to create an environment in which every aspect of the business model advanced the best interests of his clients and their needs over things like billable hours and origination credits.”

Walny has written articles on estate planning and been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Forbes. He is also the national estate planning editor for Investopedia.com. Over the past three years, he has traveled to more than 30 states to give talks on celebrity estate planning mistakes.

In addition, Walny is past president of the Milwaukee Estate Planning Forum and the Wisconsin Association of Mediators. He currently serves as president of the Village of Bayside.