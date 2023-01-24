Notable Leaders in Higher Education: John Walz

Category: Notable Leaders in Higher Education

Number of years working in your current industry: 34

Undergrad degree/university: B.S. and M.S. Chemical Engineering, Tulane University

Graduate degree/university: Ph.D. Chemical Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University

John Walz began his term as the fifth president of Milwaukee School of Engineering in July 2016.

Since he joined MSOE, Walz has led the development of a university-wide strategic plan as well as a strategic plan for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. MSOE launched a bachelor’s in computer science degree program, focused on artificial intelligence and a graduate certificate in applied machine learning.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, MSOE will offer an online master’s degree program in machine learning and an online graduate certificate in machine learning engineering.

Also under Walz’s leadership, MSOE has undertaken several physical enhancements to its campus, designed to meet the needs of today’s students. Construction and renovations, such as the Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall, We Energies STEM Center, Robert Spitzer Dining Commons, Ruehlow Nursing Complex expansion, Welcome Center, Raiders Stadium (in partnership with Nicolet High School), Raiders Field, Direct Supply Innovation and Technology Center, and the Hermann Viets Tower are all designed to support learning, collaboration and campus life.