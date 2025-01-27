Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Alberto Maldonado

Alberto Maldonado, a first-generation college graduate, is the director of the Roberto Hernández Center and special assistant to the vice chancellor for community empowerment and institutional inclusivity at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Maldonado leads RHC budget administration as well as strategic planning and program development supporting the university’s Hispanic-serving mission. He also chairs the Chancellor’s Committee for Hispanic Student Initiatives, focusing on community engagement and institutional commitments to Hispanic-student success.

“With 26 years at UWM, Alberto has spearheaded impactful initiatives, including the Annual Bilingual Open House, the RHC Emergency Fund and the Undocumented Student Campus Task Force,” said Sandra Dempsey, CEO of Source TEN.

Maldonado received UWM’s Outstanding Alumni Employee Award in 2018, the Inclusive Excellence Champion Award in 2024 and was named one of ‘Wisconsin’s 34 Most Powerful Latinos’ by Madison365 in 2019. He also serves on the boards of Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee and the Medical College of Wisconsin’s All of Us Initiative.