Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Josh Brown

Josh Brown has had an impact on the growth of Milwaukee-based Bliffert Lumber and its family of companies since the first day he started working there in 2001, according to Eli Bliffert, owner of Bliffert Lumber Family of Companies.

Starting at the lumber counter right after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brown moved up the ranks to inside sales, then estimator to manager and now in his current role as executive vice president. His skills and leadership have helped Bliffert Lumber grow from two locations and 20 employees to 14 locations and more than 400 employees.

In addition, Brown built Bliffert Lumber’s multifamily division.

“Starting from scratch, his vision and guidance developed the division into one of the largest in the state of Wisconsin. Over this time, Josh has become a guiding figure in the industry,” Bliffert said. “Josh is a trusted resource across the construction industry in our state. From single-family builders to large commercial developers, Josh Brown is someone the industry trusts.”

Brown has also served as president of Milwaukee NARI.