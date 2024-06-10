Notable Leaders in Arts and Entertainment: Michael Pink

Milwaukee Ballet has been under the artistic direction of Michael Pink for 21 years. This season, Pink debuted his holiday ballet, “The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer’s Imaginarium,” drawing more than 31,000 people in December.

Introducing a new production in challenging economic times is a hallmark of Milwaukee Ballet under Pink’s leadership, according to Donna O’Loughlin, development manager of major gifts and grants at the ballet. More than 90 world premieres have been created for the company under his tenure.

“Like many companies, Milwaukee Ballet depends on its holiday production for financial survival, but Pink was determined to give ‘The Nutcracker’ new life,” O’Loughlin said.

Pre-COVID, Pink launched a capital campaign to replace the decades-old “Nutcracker.” The campaign was just gaining momentum when government-mandated lockdowns forced the company to focus on the uncertainties of the pandemic.

In spring 2022, when the $5 million capital campaign was reinvigorated, funds raised covered the design, build and maintenance of the new “Nutcracker,” and supported the “Give Back to Milwaukee Fund,” so families with limited means could attend.