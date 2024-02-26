Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys: Gregory Hartwig

Greg Hartwig is a partner in Michael Best & Friedrich’s Milwaukee office. He focuses his practice on the protection of intellectual property assets in the U.S. and abroad.

Hartwig works extensively with universities and companies in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, health care and chemical industries.

“His track record is built on successful outcomes in high-profile and high-value life sciences and chemical patent matters,” said Rich Kaiser, managing partner of Michael Best’s Waukesha office. “Greg’s extensive background encompasses patent preparation and prosecution, enforcement, and technology dispute resolution, as well as licensing and opinion work in the technical areas of drug discovery (small molecule) and pharmaceutical formulations, diagnostics, specialty chemicals and polymers, material science and medical devices. He is also adept at conducting IP due diligence on significant commercial transactions.”

Hartwig also serves on the firm’s Management Committee, helps lead the firm’s Higher Education industry group and has been recognized as a “Leading Intellectual Property Lawyer” by Chambers USA.