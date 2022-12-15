Notable Heroes in Health Care: Rachel Leahy-Hilker

Rachel Leahy-Hilker, director of clinical operations and case management for the Milwaukee Center for Independence, is a team builder and has created a culture of diversity and inclusion that is leading to employee retention, according to John Chianelli, vice president at MCFI.

Leahy-Hilker has created a Comprehensive Community Services program at MCFI that serves more than 400 individuals living with serious mental illness, substance abuse, trauma and who may be living in poverty. She has created an ancillary network within CCS adding employment, in-home residential care, behavioral health counseling and homecare.

Implemented in collaboration with Milwaukee County Behavior Health Services, CSS is designed to provide immediate support to clients in crisis situations. Its focus is to decrease emergency room visits and decrease hospitalizations. CSS serves clients in their home and community without requiring inpatient care.

“Rachel is a skilled clinical leader and an asset to our team. Her contributions and dedication to her peers and those we serve are exceptional,” said James Welsh, director of behavioral health services at MCFI.