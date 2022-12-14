Notable Heroes in Health Care: Dr. Rita Hanson

Rita Hanson, medical director for clinical integration at Network Health, is responsible for improving gaps in care for members and improving risk adjustment scores, facilitating collaboration between Network Health and provider system leaders.

When Hanson originally came to Network Heath almost six years ago, the organization wanted to improve its relationships. Since then, Hanson has been working with her team to change that by building an infrastructure and processes to support patient care, including creating timely reports featuring in-depth data from electronic health records, measuring progress and conducting provider satisfaction surveys.

In 2021, Network Health earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the first time. Less than 5% of all plans in the country are rated at that level.

Network Health also increased the number of Medicare members attributed to providers for its primary care from 60% (2019) to 77.5% (2022).

Care model achievements include de-duplication of transition of care outreach, initiation of interdisciplinary care conferences, and collaboration to improve documentation of advanced care plans.