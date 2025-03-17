Log In
Notable Credit Union Leaders

Notable Credit Union Leaders: Steve Heiderer

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
Guardian Credit UnionSteve Heiderer

Steve Heiderer, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Oak Creek-based Guardian Credit Union started at the organization right out of law school.

“He joined as a compliance officer and throughout the years, continued to be promoted due to his diligence, forward-thinking strategies and dedication to the operation,” said Britt Frank, marketing director at the law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.

His current position entails complete oversight of branch operations, internal audit, regulatory compliance, legal, purchasing and marketing for the credit union.

“Guardian is a nonprofit financial cooperative that has gained a reputation of trust and service in the community,” Frank said.

Through its “Guardian Cares” program, launched in 2012, the organization chooses a charity, based on staff suggestions, to support each year.

“It also provides scholarships and additional giving through the year,” Frank said. “Steve has been a champion of these efforts and has done his own work in the community, including serving on the board of directors of the Bay View Community Center.”

