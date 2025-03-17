Log In
Notable Credit Union Leaders

Notable Credit Union Leaders: Kim Sponem

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Summit Credit UnionKim Sponem

Kim Sponem has been president and CEO of Summit Credit Union for 23 years. In that time, Summit has grown to $7.7 billion in assets and more than 265,860 members.

Under her leadership, Summit has been named the top mortgage lender in Wisconsin and the top Small Business Association lender in Wisconsin, among credit unions by number of SBA loans approved.

“Kim epitomizes leadership in every sense of the word. Kim is decisive, strategic, and driven, as well as creative, collaborative, caring and charitable,” said Chris Felton, president and CEO of Corporate Central Credit Union. “To know Kim is to know a profoundly talented leader who positively impacts everyone she meets.”

“Kim led Summit’s shift to focus on women more than a decade ago,” said Kimberly Kane, president and CEO of Kane Communications Group. “Summit’s Fellowship for Women Entrepreneurs is offered in partnership with a local entrepreneurial hub. Through the one-year fellowship, women entrepreneurs gain business mentorship, hands-on training, and financial coaching and education to help them reach their goals.”

