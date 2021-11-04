Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders: Bailey Copeland

Category: Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 14

14 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Bailey Copeland exemplifies VJS Development Group’s motto – “Building with purpose. Changing Lives.” – both in and outside of work, colleagues say.

As director of real estate services, Copeland has led many high-profile projects and has been instrumental in the company’s growth, according to Allie Jorgensen, VJS’s marketing coordinator.

“At work, Bailey is incredibly skilled at development management, land assemblage, contract negotiation, leasing, portfolio management, budget preparation and construction project management,” Jorgensen said. “She is proficient in managing the entire real estate development process, from site identification and due diligence to construction through completion. She is involved in every step of the process and always has the client’s goals in mind.”

Of particular note, Copeland was instrumental in securing land and properties for St. Augustine Preparatory Academy and the United Community Center Early Learning Academy, Jorgensen said.

Copeland is also engaged in commercial real estate association NAIOP and the Real Estate Alliance for Charity.