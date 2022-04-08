Notable Commercial Banking Leaders: Derek Smith

Category: Notable Commercial Banking Leaders

Notable Commercial Banking Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 17

17 Undergrad degree/university: Walsh College

Walsh College Graduate degree/university: MBA - Walsh College, UW Madison Graduate School of Banking

In addition to being a mentor, sales coach and collaborator at the office, Derek Smith is committed to making a positive impact in the disability community, colleagues say.

It’s a personal mission of Smith’s to increase knowledge and share best practices with corporate leaders in Wisconsin to increase employment with people with disabilities, said Andrea Finck, vice president of community relations for Old National Bank.

Because of Smith’s efforts, Disability:IN Wisconsin this year will announce The Derek Smith Leadership Award, recognizing an individual who has developed or influenced company disability employment programs or services that improve employment opportunities. Under Smith’s leadership, the organization has grown in board and membership representation across Wisconsin industries.

“He stayed focused on creating a business culture for disability inclusion, building talent pipelines and aligning skills and needs to get individuals with disabilities employed,” said Judy Quigley, executive director of Disability:IN Wisconsin.

In addition, Smith has delivered Christmas presents to kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, pulled weeds at a kid’s camp and is currently leading a team for the American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb this month.