Notable Commercial Banking Leaders: David Anderson

David Anderson serves on BMO’s U.S. Talent Committee, which develops talent acquisition strategies for people of color and employees returning to the workforce after a significant life event and mobility initiatives to help talented employees find greater career opportunities.

“Dave is a natural leader. He takes the time to know and understand his employees’ aspirations, and he then focuses on helping them achieve their goals,” said Jeff Ticknor, head of BMO commercial banking in Wisconsin. “Culture is incredibly important to him and his focus on team building and diversity strategies has helped support employee engagement and retention. He’s also extremely focused on providing a great customer experience, and he’s exceptional at developing strong, long-term relationships with his customers.”

Anderson also coaches youth sports and is currently serving on the board of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, WMC Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Greater Milwaukee Committee. He is also an advisory board member of the commercial banking program at Marquette University.