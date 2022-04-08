Notable Commercial Banking Leaders: Brett Engelking

Category: Notable Commercial Banking Leaders

Notable Commercial Banking Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 15

15 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor's degree, University of Wisconsin

Bachelor's degree, University of Wisconsin Graduate degree/university: 2 certificates

As senior vice president – business banking manager at Citizens Bank, Brett Engelking is the type of leader his team members know they can count on, said colleague Stef Bonesteel.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he spearheaded the launch of the bank’s PPP operations, quickly scaling up to meet the needs of local companies grappling with shutdowns. Citizens Bank’s PPP effort resulted in a total of 897 loans originated.

Engelking also set out to improve efficiencies within the bank’s larger lending operations, streamlining processes and improving internal communications, said Bonesteel, senior vice president – marketing manager.

“Brett Engelking is more than a manager and executive. He is a genuine leader – the one who is the first to offer help, the kind who isn’t afraid to get in the trenches,” said Bonesteel.

Outside of work, Engelking is the past chairman of the board for Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin, a member of the Mukwonago YMCA board of directors and a member of the Town of Genesee Plan Commission. He is also involved with Junior Achievement and represents Citizens Bank at community events throughout the year.