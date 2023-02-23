Notable BIPOC Executives: Theresa Dear

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 25

Undergrad degree/university: Loyola University Chicago

Graduate degree/university: Quinlan School of Business, Loyola University Chicago

Theresa Dear, chief human resources and people officer at Vivent Health, says she holds the title of chief because of the mentors in her life.

Growing up in foster care, Dear said she experienced neglect and instability, but she also experienced compassion, empathy and generosity.

“As a teen, I saw people giving their advice, time and resources and sometimes doing it anonymously. In HR, I’m able to extend that to employees,” she said.

That’s why, she said, DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging) is important. At Milwaukee-based Vivent Health, Dear works with her team to enact a five-year DEIB plan.

Results, so far, include: