Notable BIPOC Executives: Kathy Thornton-Bias

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Notable BIPOC Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 4

4 Undergrad degree/university: BA Rhetoric, Communications, Spanish, University of Virginia

BA Rhetoric, Communications, Spanish, University of Virginia Graduate degree/university: MBA Business Administration and Management, NYU Stern School of Business

Kathy Thornton-Bias, president and chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, is a visionary and fast paced leader, according to Kerry Mitchell, vice president of human resources at BGCGM.

“She is continually striving for the best possible outcomes for the youth of Milwaukee,” Mitchell said.

BGCGM has effectively overcome the challenges of the past three years in meeting youth’s most critical needs thanks to Thornton-Bias’ effective strategy and intense commitment to youth of color, especially, according to Mia Krantz, BGCGM annual giving manager.

Under Thornton-Bias’s leadership, the clubs have expanded their physical footprint with more than 50 club locations around the city as well as teen programming and services with 90% of teen club members expecting to graduate from high school.

“Kathy is passionate about and successful when ensuring as many children as possible experience every day the myriad of programs and services of the clubs. She positively impacts the lives and futures of young people throughout our city,” said Robert Mikulay, BGCGM trustee.