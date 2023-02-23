Notable BIPOC Executives: Felice Green

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 6

Undergrad degree/university: BA-University of WI-Milwaukee

Felice Green is the director of programming at Milwaukee Water Commons, a cross-city network that fosters connection, collaboration and community leadership on behalf of the area’s common waters. Green manages and oversees the organization’s Water City Agenda programs.

She also serves on the Sherman Park Neighborhood Tree Board, a volunteer committee of residents who participate in making decisions involving trees and green spaces in their neighborhood.

Green is also an MKE Culture Ambassador with the Wisconsin Bike Fed’s MilWALKee Walks (MKE Walks), a pedestrian and bicycle safety advocacy program that works with neighbors, business leaders and area nonprofits to lobby for safer and healthier streets.

In 2022, Green organized and led bi-weekly “yield to pedestrians” crosswalk actions on some of the most dangerous intersections on Milwaukee’s north side to bring attention to the need for safer streets throughout the spring and summer.