Notable BIPOC Executives: Bridget Robinson-Whitaker

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Notable BIPOC Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 13

13 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelors, Human Resources - Marquette University

Bachelors, Human Resources - Marquette University Graduate degree/university: Masters, Business Administration - University of Phoenix

Bridget Robinson-Whitaker, executive director of Milwaukee-based Safe & Sound Inc. is the first Black woman to hold that post since the organization was founded in 1998.

Starting as the program’s director in 2019, Robinson-Whitaker stepped into various executive leadership roles until she was promoted to executive director in 2022.

“Despite the various changes and turnover following the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridget remained focused and centered, which allowed Safe & Sound to thrive during uncertain times. It didn’t matter about the space, Bridget showed up ready and tackled every obstacle,” said Toria Monroe, director of development at Safe & Sound.

“If there was a problem with a funding source, she worked until the problem was solved,” said Monroe. “Bridget believes we all play a part in building the community we want to see.”

“Since Bridget’s start at Safe and Sound, she’s done an amazing job using her connections to provide exceptional service to the city of Milwaukee,” said Tushunda Wright, global HR advisor at ManpowerGroup.