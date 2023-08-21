Notable Alumni: Amy Oeding

Bachelor’s Degree: UW-Whitewater

Colleagues say people who meet Amy Oeding, director of alumni relations at UW-Whitewater, immediately feel a sense of connection and camaraderie.

“Her approachable, pleasant personality makes her an amazing University of Wisconsin-Whitewater leader and a welcoming face for the 100,000-plus alumni who are part of the Warhawk family,” said Corey King, chancellor of UW-Whitewater.

A 1990 UW-Whitewater business administration graduate, Oeding has worked for several Milwaukee-area companies. She worked for Kohl’s Corp. for four years as a merchandise presentation manager, assistant manager of space planning and merchandise presentation coordinator. She then worked for Harley-Davidson as a retail digital programs manager and as an assistant product manager.

Oeding returned to UW-Whitewater to work for her alma mater in 2018 to lead alumni relations efforts.

“Amy works tirelessly to ensure that alumni and university friends remain connected to current students — and each other,” King said. “She and her team of two host 40 alumni events annually, including regional, affinity, cultivation and even international group trips to everywhere from Iceland to Egypt.”