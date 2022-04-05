Nosco expanding its Pleasant Prairie HQ

Nosco, Inc. is expanding its Pleasant Prairie packaging innovation center and headquarters facility by nearly 100,000 square feet, increasing its size to 271,000 square feet.
Nosco, a packaging manufacturer, is a subsidiary of Deerfield, Illinois-based Holden Industries.
Within Nosco's Pleasant Prairie facility at LakeView Corporate Park, offset cartons and digital labels are produced. The company’s graphic services, solutions engineering and administrative staff are also housed at the headquarters location. Nosco moved into the Pleasant Prairie facility, which was originally 175,000 square feet, in the spring of 2021.
The expansion project will support added capacity and growth, as well as the ability to implement supply chain solutions for the warehousing of raw materials and finished goods.
“We are growing due to many new pharma applications,” said Craig Curran, president of Nosco. “We are supporting new product launches in this field. This space is largely to support warehousing for safety stock of finished goods during this era of supply chain challenges.”
Curran said the expansion is expected to create approximately 25 new jobs.
Initially, the Pleasant Prairie facility was designed to provide redundant production capabilities and expand Nosco’s efforts into a new era of printed packaging for the health care industry. Curran said the company’s expansion project will augment these efforts.
“We continue to focus on supporting customer needs during this unique time in history,” said Curran. “To do so, we need additional space to support the growth in our customer requirements. This new expansion and existing long-term lease will allow us to expand warehousing operations significantly, while making room for more manufacturing as growth continues.”
Last month, Nosco also announced asset investment plans to support folding carton and digital label production at its Pleasant Prairie facility. Those plans included the purchase of two brausse diecutters and two digital finishing assets.