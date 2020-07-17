Northwestern Mutual’s virtual annual meeting will feature Will Smith, Brené Brown

Northwestern Mutual’s advisors across the country will hear from actor Will Smith and bestselling author Brené Brown – virtually – during the company’s annual meeting this summer.

The Milwaukee-based life insurance company announced its annual meeting’s featured speaker lineup to its employees and advisors this week.

The event – which typically brings about 12,000 people and an estimated economic impact of $12.9 million to the city every summer – will be held in a three-day virtual format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event runs Aug. 10-12 and is open to all Northwestern Mutual advisors.

The shift to an online event is one of a growing list of cancelled, postponed or altered events in the Milwaukee area this summer, including the Democratic National Convention, which will be held mostly virtually.

In a typical year, Northwestern Mutual holds its event in the third or fourth week of July, but the company had shifted to an August date for 2020 to accommodate the DNC’s original schedule. Previous annual meetings have featured private concerts for the company’s advisors and their families, including Jimmy Buffet and Zac Brown Band in recent years.

Northwestern Mutual has held its annual meeting in Milwaukee every year since 1877 and only suspended it for World War II. It plans to return to Fiserv Forum for its 2021 meeting.