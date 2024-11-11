Northwestern Mutual opens convenience store at its downtown headquarters

Northwestern Mutual unveiled a new high-end convenience store Monday morning called Mutual Market, the latest addition to its downtown Milwaukee headquarters campus that is undergoing a $500 million revitalization.

Located on the first floor of the company’s 32-story Tower and Commons building, the 4,000-square-foot market is designed to serve both Northwestern Mutual employees and the general public with both a street-facing entrance at 805 E. Mason St. and direct access from inside the tower.

Shelves are stocked with an inventory of produce; pantry staples like pasta, sauces, olive oil, spices, cheese and snacks; and other household essentials like toiletries, medicine and cleaning products, as well as Milwaukee and Northwestern Mutual-branded merchandise.

An on-site cafe offers coffee and espresso from Midwestern and Milwaukee brands including Colectivo and Stone Creek, along with tea, smoothies, sandwiches and salads, breakfast pastries and more. As opening day coincided with Veterans Day, it brewed with beans from Chicago-based Veteran Roasters on Monday. There is a seating area inside the space as well.

“Our business committee thrives when we invest in it, and Northwestern Mutual really sets the pace and is the star that attracts additional investment to Milwaukee’s growth,” said Beth Weirick, chief executive officer of the downtown Milwaukee business improvement district, at the kickoff event. “I know one in every three of our downtown employees live within a mile of their office space, so I have a feeling the Mutual Market is going to be very convenient.”

Some local brands on display in the store include Milwaukee Pretzel Company, Aly Miller Designs and Blu Mountain Co., among others.

The space is open to the public Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The opening comes as Northwestern Mutual is one year into a makeover of its North Office Building, which is on schedule to be completed in 2027. The company also opened a Northwestern Mutual Credit Union in a space next to the Mutual Market a couple of weeks ago, according to Cal Schattschneider, vice president of campus and event experiences at Northwestern Mutual.

“We listen to our employees, and we know they have busy lives at home and at work, and when they come downtown to our campus, they want community, they want connection, and they want convenience,” said Timothy Gerend, president of Northwestern Mutual.