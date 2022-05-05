Northwestern Mutual names chief information officer

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual
this week announced that Jeff Sippel
has been named to executive vice president and chief information officer.
In this role, Sippel will head the technology organization responsible for advancing the company's technology architecture, infrastructure and cloud services, reliability, service support, and information risk/cybersecurity. He also serves on the company's senior executive leadership team.
"Jeff's extensive technology background coupled with his successful leadership in accelerating our client experience strategy over the last few years make him the ideal fit for this role," said John Schlifske
, chairman, president and CEO, Northwestern Mutual. "His industry experiences and focus on building technology that is innovative, secure and reliable will continue to have a meaningful impact on our clients, advisors and company in the years ahead."
Sippel previously served as vice president, client experience, leading digital strategy and financial planning strategies, since joining the company in 2019.
Prior to joining Northwestern Mutual, Sippel held the role of chief technology officer and chief strategy officer at Acorns, a financial technology and financial services company.
Sippel received an MBA from Northwestern University in 2006
and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1998
.