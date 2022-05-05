Northwestern Mutual names chief information officer

Andrew Weiland
Jeff Sippel
Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual this week announced that Jeff Sippel has been named to executive vice president and chief information officer. In this role, Sippel will head the technology organization responsible for advancing the company's technology architecture,…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

