Northwestern Mutual donating $3 million to home ownership efforts in city

Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons. Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC
Northwestern Mutual is donating $3 million to local efforts to help boost home ownership among Black and Hispanic families in the city. The bulk of the funding, $2.5 million, will be given to the Milwaukee Community Land Trust to help drive affordable housing and ensure homeownership affordability over time, a Northwestern Mutual press release states.

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

