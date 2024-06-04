Northwest side Hyatt sold, changes flags

The Hyatt Place Milwaukee West hotel has been sold for $4 million, according to state records, and new signs have been erected for the hotel’s new flag. The 121-room hotel at 11777 W. Silver Spring Drive was sold by an affiliate of SCI Real Estate, which owns office and retail properties in metro Milwaukee, as

The Hyatt Place Milwaukee West hotel has been sold for $4 million, according to state records, and new signs have been erected for the hotel's new flag. The 121-room hotel at 11777 W. Silver Spring Drive was sold by an affiliate of, which owns office and retail properties in metro Milwaukee, as well as the Hyatt Place hotel near Mitchell International Airport. The hotel was picked up byan entity registered to Inaam Arshad in Vernon in Waukesha County. With an assessed value of $6.2 million, the four-story hotel was built in 1986. As of Monday, the Hyatt Place signs on the building had been removed and replaced with temporary signs for a Comfort Suites, a brand of Choice Hotels. A permanent sign permit has also been filed with the City of Milwaukee. SCI Real Estate did not immediately respond to request for comment. Arshad could not be reached for comment.