North side industrial building sold for $10.4 million

A 135,000-square-foot industrial building located on a 13-acre site on Milwaukee's north side has been sold for $10.4 million. The 69-year-old building is located at 3100 W. Mill Road.
Current tenants are Memphis-based Highline Warren, a distributor of automotive chemicals and products, and Milwaukee-based Twinco Romax, a manufacturer and distributor of automotive products. The building's tenants did not respond to request for comment.
The property was sold by a Minnesota-based entity to a California-based entity, according to state real estate records. The buyer and seller could not be reached for comment.