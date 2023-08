North side industrial building sold for $10.4 million

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

A 135,000-square-foot industrial building located on a 13-acre site on Milwaukee's north side has been sold for $10.4 million. The 69-year-old building is located at 3100 W. Mill Road. Current tenants are Memphis-based, a distributor of automotive chemicals and products, and Milwaukee-based Twinco Romax , a manufacturer and distributor of automotive products. The building's tenants did not respond to request for comment. The property was sold by a Minnesota-based entity to a California-based entity, according to state real estate records. The buyer and seller could not be reached for comment.