North Shore Bank opens new near south side location

Brookfield-based North Shore Bank this week opened a new location on Milwaukee's near south side at 1316 W. Forest Home., just south of Historic Mitchell Street.
The bank occupies a 2,400-square-foot space of a 16,500-square-foot building that was formerly occupied by a CVS store. The rest of the building will be occupied by a Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network clinic.
The North Shore Bank branch replaces its branch that had been located in the nearby El Rey Foodmart store at 1320 W. Burnham St. The branch had operated there since 2004.
"While it's bittersweet to officially leave our space inside El Rey Foodmart, we're thrilled to be able to continue to serve our customers directly across the street in larger, renovated space," said Alfredo Martin, vice president and community engagement manager for North Shore Bank. "Our commitment to El Rey and the community it serves remains stronger than ever."
The former CVS building is owned by El Rey Properties LLC, an affiliate of the Milwaukee-based Hispanic grocery store chain.
North Shore Bank has assets of $2.6 billion and 43 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County.