North Carolina company acquires Milwaukee-based Stormwater Solutions Engineering

By
-
Global Water Center Building (1)
The Global Water Center at 247 W Freshwater Way.

Durham, North Carolina-based AQUALIS, a provider of sustainable water management services, announced Monday that it has acquired the assets of Stormwater Solutions Engineering, LLC, a Milwaukee-based civil engineering firm specializing in managing the treatment, storage and safe passage of stormwater. AQUALIS is a portfolio company of New Jersey-based DFW Capital Partners. Stormwater Solutions Engineering is

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display