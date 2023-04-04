North Carolina company acquires Milwaukee-based Stormwater Solutions Engineering

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Durham, North Carolina-based AQUALIS, a provider of sustainable water management services, announced Monday that it has acquired the assets of Stormwater Solutions Engineering, LLC, a Milwaukee-based civil engineering firm specializing in managing the treatment, storage and safe passage of stormwater. AQUALIS is a portfolio company of New Jersey-based DFW Capital Partners. Stormwater Solutions Engineering is

AQUALIS is a portfolio company of New Jersey-based DFW Capital Partners

Stormwater Solutions Engineering is based in the Global Water Center in Milwaukee.

“This opportunity represents a pivotal point in AQUALIS’ history as we expand our portfolio of services to include sustainable water engineering,” said Erin Zaske, chief development officer of AQUALIS. “For more than 20 years, AQUALIS has provided robust stormwater maintenance programs for clients throughout the United States and worked on countless rehabilitation and repair projects, all of which we have captured significant asset data to provide quality solutions to our customers and remain forward-thinking in our approach. By adding Stormwater Solutions Engineering’s capabilities to our portfolio of services, we will enhance the customer experience by creating all-inclusive, comprehensive sustainable water management solutions– from planning to construction to post-construction management programs. We are thrilled to invest in this remarkable company and its people. We look forward to building on Stormwater Solutions Engineering’s success and existing customer relationships while bringing a well-rounded service offering to our existing clientele.”

Stormwater Solutions Engineering’s expertise lies largely in flood management, water quality, drainage design, integrated site design, site evaluations, stormwater inspections and maintenance.

“After 21 years as Stormwater Solutions Engineering we are excited to join forces with the national presence that is AQUALIS, to broaden our reach across the U.S., further fulfilling our mission of improving the built and natural environments within communities through sustainable engineering and design,” said Carrie Bristoll-Groll, CEO of Stormwater Solutions Engineering. “We see AQUALIS as completing us in the full life cycle that is missing in so many stormwater projects. Bringing our engineering services to their existing stormwater solutions feels like next generation in water management, truly managing a project cradle to grave, and back to the cradle again.”

Bristoll-Groll will join AQUALIS as executive vice president of engineering services and will lead AQUALIS’ engineering team throughout the country.