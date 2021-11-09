Nonprofit spotlight: Terese’s Flowers of Hope

Terese’s Flowers of Hope

5325 S. Eighth St., Milwaukee

414-491-7770 | Teresesflowersofhope.com

Facebook: Terese’s Flowers of Hope

Twitter: @teresesflowersofhope

Year founded: 2019

Mission statement: Spreading hope, one bouquet at a time.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: The primary focus of our organization is to spread hope, positivity and empathy through community involvement. Our volunteers pick up and deliver bouquets of flowers to randomly chosen cancer patients at local hospitals. Our act is small, but the message is large and far-reaching.

Other focuses of your nonprofit organization: Involving the community in random acts of kindness that benefit those dealing with cancer and those supporting them. We also ran an international campaign to “spread hope.”

Number of employees at this location: Nine active unpaid volunteers.

Key donors: Many individual and corporate donors.

Executive leadership: Zack Ulickey, Chet Ulickey and Cherlyn Rawson

Board of directors: Zack Ulickey, Chet Ulickey, Cherlyn Rawson, Jacob Ulickey, Garrett Ulickey and Sarah Campbell

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Not actively at this time.

What roles are you looking to fill? Community engagement volunteers.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: Community involvement, partnerships, network for growth and expansion.

Key fundraising events: Silent auction/bags tournament fundraiser at Kelly’s Bleachers in Milwaukee on Jan. 22, 2022.