Nonprofit Spotlight: Penfield Children’s Center

833 N. 26th St., Milwaukee 414-344-7676 | penfieldchildren.org Facebook: facebook.com/PenfieldChildrensCenter Instagram: @penfieldchildrenscenter LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/penfield-children’s-center Year founded: 1967 Mission statement: Ensuring children have positive early experiences from pregnancy through age 5 when the foundations for lifelong development are established. Primary focus: For more than 55 years, Penfield Children’s Center has been a leader in child development