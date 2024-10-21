Nonprofit Spotlight: Penfield Children’s Center

833 N. 26th St., Milwaukee
414-344-7676 | penfieldchildren.org
Facebook: facebook.com/PenfieldChildrensCenter
Instagram: @penfieldchildrenscenter
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/penfield-children’s-center
Year founded: 1967
Mission statement: Ensuring children have positive early experiences from pregnancy through age 5 when the foundations for lifelong development are established.
Primary focus: For more than 55 years, Penfield Children’s Center has been a leader in child development and has an extensive network of community partners to support all aspects of early childhood needs.
Starting in November, we are excited to expand our offerings with Head Start services.
Other focuses: Our First Connections Autism Services provides early intervention and tailored support for children with autism, or autistic-like behaviors, focusing on enhancing communication, social skills and daily living abilities. We also offer Respite Care, giving families essential relief and ensuring medically fragile children receive compassionate care in a safe early education environment. Additionally, our Prenatal Care Services support expectant mothers with education, resources and personalized care to promote healthy pregnancies and positive birth outcomes.
Number of employees: 100
Key donors: Kohl’s Corp.
Executive leadership: Polina Makievsky, president and CEO; Kara Coleman, CFO, vice president of administration; Ann Becker, vice president of programs; Megan Wurz, vice president of development and communication
Board of directors: Al Araque (chair), Jeff Barth (treasurer), Michael J. Brophy, Betsy Brown Wyatt, Dirk Carson, Erickajoy Daniels, Patrick S. Fennelly, Ann Granitz, Gavin Hattersley, Steve Keane, Rahim Keval, Phyllis M. King, Scott Kolodzinski, Jennifer La Macchia, Robert L. Mikulay, David Navarre, Kimberly Rennie, Joe Schmidt, Sarah Schneider, Jon Schumacher, Patricia Schuyler, Steven Thomas, Lisa Van Landeghem, Madonna Williams, Donald H. Wilson, Jessica Zeratsky
Ways the business community can help: Event sponsorships, financial contributions, employee volunteer opportunities, book drives
Key fundraising events: Annual Croquet Ball in August