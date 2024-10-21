Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Nonprofit

Nonprofit Spotlight: Penfield Children’s Center

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Learn more about:
Penfield Children's Center
Last updated

833 N. 26th St., Milwaukee 414-344-7676 | penfieldchildren.org Facebook: facebook.com/PenfieldChildrensCenter Instagram: @penfieldchildrenscenter LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/penfield-children’s-center Year founded: 1967 Mission statement: Ensuring children have positive early experiences from pregnancy through age 5 when the foundations for lifelong development are established. Primary focus: For more than 55 years, Penfield Children’s Center has been a leader in child development

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.