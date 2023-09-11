Nonprofit Spotlight: MobiliSE

Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

790 N. Milwaukee St., Ste. 316, Milwaukee, WI 53202 (414) 424-2414 | mobilisewi.org Facebook: facebook.com/mobiliSEwi LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mobilisewi Year founded: 2015 (under the name Regional Transit Leadership Council) Mission statement: MobiliSE unites leaders around shared strategies and actions to address southeastern Wisconsin’s transportation challenges. Primary focus: MobiliSE is a convener, an advocate and leader in the

790 N. Milwaukee St., Ste. 316, Milwaukee, WI 53202 (414) 424-2414 | mobilisewi.org Facebook: facebook.com/mobiliSEwi LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mobilisewi

Year founded: 2015 (under the name Regional Transit Leadership Council)

Mission statement: MobiliSE unites leaders around shared strategies and actions to address southeastern Wisconsin’s transportation challenges.

Primary focus: MobiliSE is a convener, an advocate and leader in the area of multimodal transportation in southeastern Wisconsin. We advocate for better and more innovative transit and transportation options across our region. We oversee FlexRide Milwaukee, an on-demand workforce transportation program that has served over 1,200 riders since its launch in March 2022, helping them access 185 job locations in suburban communities outside the scope of public transit.

Number of employees: 2

Key donors: MobiliSE is funded by local philanthropic organizations and businesses. Philanthropic supporters include United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Bader Philanthropies and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Our business supporters include GRAEF, HNTB, the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center.

Our signature program FlexRide Milwaukee is funded through a $4.2 million grant from the State of Wisconsin Workforce Innovation Grant program, federal American Rescue Plan Act funds from Milwaukee County and contributions from participating businesses.

Executive leadership: Dave Steele, executive director; Joy Loomis, program manager of FlexRide Milwaukee

Board of directors: Kathy Ehley, chair, former Mayor of Wauwatosa; Samantha Maldonado, vice chair, Chaksa Consulting; Tracy Johnson, treasurer, CARW; John Kissinger, immediate past chair, GRAEF. Jeramey Jannene, Sarah Greenberg, Corey Zetts, Marjorie Rucker, Andrew Davis, Matt McGovern, Ashley Booth, Jeff Polenske, Beth Wierick, Lucia Lora-Lara Galazewski, Charles Green Jr., Avelina Poppert.

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes

What roles are you looking to fill? Legal, marketing

Ways the business community can help: Businesses can help by becoming a member of MobiliSE, supporting our ongoing work to bring new transportation choices to our region. Our business members understand that better and more innovative transit and transportation choices are critical for the long-term success of the Milwaukee region.