Nonprofit spotlight: Kids From Wisconsin

Kids From Wisconsin 640 S. 84th St., Milwaukee (414) 266-7067 | kidsfromwisconsin.org Facebook: facebook.com/kidsfromwi Twitter: @KidsfromWI Instagram: @KidsfromWI Year founded: 1969 Mission statement: The Kids From Wisconsin’s objective as a statewide organization is to be…

Year founded: 1969

Mission statement: The Kids From Wisconsin’s objective as a statewide organization is to be a partner, connector, and megaphone for the arts in the communities they perform.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: The Kids From Wisconsin create a musical production that offers a professional touring/performing experience as a trajectory for young adult performers.

Other focuses of your nonprofit organization: Year-round education of youth through hands-on performing arts workshops and music curricula in underserved schools that engage and assist in creating a well-rounded student.

Key donors: Inpro Corp., Fluno Family Charitable Fund, Wisconsin Arts Board, Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, Bader Foundation, The Rea Charitable Trust, We Energies Foundation and the Krause Family Foundation

Executive leadership:

Tina Weiss, managing director; Michael Damien Sander, executive director

Board of directors: Tim Riesterer, Dr. James P. Maney, Jr., Kent Hoffman, Tony Maze, Thomas J. Nolte, Katharine A. Azzolina, Joyce Bobber, Gabriella Deyi, Barbara I. Dorn, Scott Girmscheid, Michelle Meronk, Mark A. Juds, Charlie Krause IV, Rich Mannisto, Robert Radke, Louis Williams, Taras Nahirniak, Michael Sander, Tina Weiss

Number of employees at this location: Two

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? The organization is currently undergoing strategic planning. The leadership team is actively seeking board members to lead in financial/treasurer and public relations roles.

