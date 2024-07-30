Nonprofit Spotlight: Family Promise of Waukesha County Inc.

139 E. North St., Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 968-2321 | familypromisewaukeshawi.org
Facebook: facebook.com/FamilyPromiseWaukesha
Instagram:
@family.promise.waukesha
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/familypromiseofwaukeshacounty
Twitter:
@FP_Waukesha
Year founded:
Incorporated 2012, opened doors to serve families in 2014
Mission statement:
To help low-income families and families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.
Primary focus:
To serve families at risk of homelessness or who are experiencing homelessness. We do so by providing shelter to families with children under 18 and financial assistance to families at risk of experiencing homelessness.
Our Homelessness Prevention Program provides rent, mortgage, utility and car repair assistance to families in Waukesha County. In 2023, we served 75 households, which consisted of 96 adults and 159 children; 98% of those families remain housed.
Our Apartment Shelter Program is a non-congregate program that utilizes single-family apartments to provide shelter to families. We currently have five apartment units that each house one family at a time for up to 90 days.
We are in the process of starting a new program, called Shelter Diversion, which aims to eliminate street homelessness for families in Waukesha County.
Number of employees: 7 full time, 1 part time
Key donors:
We have a variety of funding sources. Most funds are received from individuals, private grants, congregations, businesses, events and community groups. All support for families is appreciated, valued and needed.
Executive leadership:
Joe Nettesheim, executive director; Courtney Rutkowski, director of family services
Board of directors:
Lynn Marsh, chairperson
Ed Butte, vice chairperson
Tim Smits, treasurer
Coleen Valley, secretary
At-large members:
Claire Bessette, Mike Hallquist, Lesley Kountz, Jibril Odogba, Denise O’Halloran, Jamie Zussman
What board roles is the organization looking to fill?
We are looking for individuals to serve on the board of trustees, fund development, program and finance committees.
Ways the business community can help:
Partners can sponsor our weekly meal, which includes making and serving a meal for the five families in shelter. There could also be an opportunity for childcare during evening seminars.
Key fundraising events:
Annual golf outing – July 22, Oconomowoc Golf Club
10th anniversary celebration – fall 2024 (date TBA)