Nonprofit Spotlight: Family Promise of Waukesha County Inc.

139 E. North St., Waukesha, WI 53188 (262) 968-2321 | familypromisewaukeshawi.org @family.promise.waukesha@FP_WaukeshaIncorporated 2012, opened doors to serve families in 2014To help low-income families and families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.To serve families at risk of homelessness or who are experiencing homelessness. We do so by providing shelter to families with children under 18 and financial assistance to families at risk of experiencing homelessness. Our Homelessness Prevention Program provides rent, mortgage, utility and car repair assistance to families in Waukesha County. In 2023, we served 75 households, which consisted of 96 adults and 159 children; 98% of those families remain housed. Our Apartment Shelter Program is a non-congregate program that utilizes single-family apartments to provide shelter to families. We currently have five apartment units that each house one family at a time for up to 90 days. We are in the process of starting a new program, called Shelter Diversion, which aims to eliminate street homelessness for families in Waukesha County. Number of employees: 7 full time, 1 part timeWe have a variety of funding sources. Most funds are received from individuals, private grants, congregations, businesses, events and community groups. All support for families is appreciated, valued and needed.Joe Nettesheim, executive director; Courtney Rutkowski, director of family servicesLynn Marsh, chairperson Ed Butte, vice chairperson Tim Smits, treasurer Coleen Valley, secretaryClaire Bessette, Mike Hallquist, Lesley Kountz, Jibril Odogba, Denise O’Halloran, Jamie ZussmanWe are looking for individuals to serve on the board of trustees, fund development, program and finance committees.Partners can sponsor our weekly meal, which includes making and serving a meal for the five families in shelter. There could also be an opportunity for childcare during evening seminars.Annual golf outing – July 22, Oconomowoc Golf Club 10th anniversary celebration – fall 2024 (date TBA)