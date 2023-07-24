Nonprofit Spotlight: Bookworm Gardens

Click here to continue to BizTimes

1415 Campus Drive, Sheboygan, WI, 53081 920-287-7895 | bookwormgardens.org Facebook: facebook.com/BWGbookwormgardens Instagram: @bookworm_gardens LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/bookworm-gardens/

Year founded: 2010

Mission statement: To inspire a love of books and nature in the young and young at heart.

Primary focus: The design of exhibits within Bookworm Gardens, along with the stewardship of the nonprofit’s 7.5-acre botanical gardens that are inspired by children’s literature.

Other focuses: Education, conservation and visual arts.

Number of employees at this location: 27 (full time, part time and seasonal)

Key donors: Bookworm Gardens was founded by the grassroots support of the Sheboygan County community and the generous individuals, corporations and foundations that exist there. As our reach continues to grow, we welcome and encourage philanthropic participation from anyone who believes in and will help to fulfill our mission.

Executive leadership: Sandy Livermore, founder; Elizabeth Wieland, executive director; Charles Parks, director of horticulture and facilities; Cate Tinker, director of education and community programming; Amanda Salazar, director of operations; Dana Elmzen, director of marketing and communications

Board of directors:

John Donovan, CloverNord Consulting Inc., president

Kathie Norman, Kees Inc., vice president

Kimberly Johnson, Rogers Behavioral Health, secretary

Brian Begalke, Begalke & Associates, treasurer

General members: Barbie Walker, Gus Reed, Ross Leinweber, Craig Pereira, Jessica Jens, Scott Luedke, Jenny Le Clair-Bemis, Marilyn Morrissey, Mike Beil, Elise Opel, Karen Rhyan

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes

What roles are you looking to fill? Development and human resources.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: Event sponsorship, fundraiser donations and corporate giving.

Key fundraising events: Secret Garden Dinner Series (2023 dates are sold out), Happily Haunted Gardens (October).