Nominations sought for Rising Stars in Real Estate feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Rising Stars in Real Estate feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the May 9, 2022 edition of the magazine.

The Rising Stars in Wealth Management feature will profile young, talented individuals involved in the residential and commercial real estate industries in southeastern Wisconsin, including those who have brokered deals or been involved with notable development projects.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, April 8. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Rising Stars series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of up-and-coming southeastern Wisconsin business leaders who peers identify as having a bright future in their industry. Click here for more information.

