People in the News

Nominations sought for Notable Women in Sports feature

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Marti Wronski
Marti Wronski Credit: Valerie Hill
Last updated

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Sports feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Women in Sports in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, June 21.

Nominated individuals must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a significant role in their sport and have been in the industry for 5 or more years.

Nominations should show a nominee’s measurable impact in their area of expertise.

Nominees also should have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other women in their professional and/or performed pro bono work.

Roles to be considered include, but are not limited to, coaching, front office staff, marketing, sales, finance, operations, hospitality, education, development and more.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the July 29, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Women in Sports is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

