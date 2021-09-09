Nominations sought for Notable Women in Insurance feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Insurance feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the Oct. 25 edition of the magazine.

The Notable Women in Insurance feature will profile female insurance industry executives in southeastern Wisconsin. Nominated women must be currently employed in a senior level role in the insurance industry in the region with at least five years of experience.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Sept 10. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.