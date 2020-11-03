Nominations sought for Notable Heroes in Health Care

COVID-19 has affected all of our lives and all of our businesses.

But it is the doctors, nurses, staff, volunteers and leaders of the area’s health care providers that have fought the pandemic on the front lines.

In recognition of the efforts of health care workers who work to improve and save lives, treating all patients, with or without COVID-19, BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Heroes in Health Care feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be Notable Hero in Health Care. Nominations are due by Nov. 13. The honorees will be featured in the Dec. 14 edition of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Notable Heroes in Health Care in part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community. Other lists of Notable series honorees include: